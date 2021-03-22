Importers Say President Isn't A 'King,' Can't Block Crucial Doc

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A group of solar panel importers argued on Friday that the White House should be forced to disclose an industry document that the Trump administration says it relied on when imposing import duties in October 2020. EDF Renewables Inc., NextEra Energy Inc. and Invenergy Renewables LLC, which purchase bifacial solar panels from abroad, said that the U.S. Court of International Trade should not merely take the government at its word that former President Donald Trump received the requisite industry request before instituting emergency tariffs on bifacial solar panels. "The president is not a king, whose word that he complied with the...

