USPTO Wants Feedback On Expanding Patent Exam Eligibility

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is asking for comments on its proposed plan to expand who is qualified to take the exam that lets people represent inventors before the agency. The USPTO is looking to expand which undergraduate majors automatically qualify graduates to take the patent bar examination and, for the first time, let graduate degrees in those subjects qualify as well. The Federal Register notice, identifying changes first mentioned in January, will be published on Wednesday, and comments are due in 60 days. "The goal of the proposed updates is to ensure fairness in the application process while also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS