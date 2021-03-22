Familiar Face Returns To Helm DOJ Office For US Attys

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has named Monty Wilkinson, a former acting attorney general and career Justice Department employee, to direct the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, the DOJ announced Monday. Wilkinson had already led the office from 2014 to 2017, during President Barack Obama's second term. He also previously served as the office's principal deputy director and as chief of staff, the department said in a statement. The Executive Office director's duties include evaluating the performance of the 93 U.S. attorney's offices scattered among the 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. The office, created in 1953,...

