Supermarket Chain Can't Shelve Gay Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New England supermarket chain can't escape a harassment suit from a gay ex-worker who says he endured lewd, sophomoric harassment from a seafood department manager, a federal judge ruled Monday, saying a jury could conclude the law was violated. U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty shot down Hannaford Bros. Co. LLC's bid for summary judgment in Timothy Record's Title VII suit. She rejected the employer's argument that no reasonable jury would find the manager's alleged misconduct — which included suggestive comments and striking Record in the crotch with a loaf of bread — was sufficiently severe to sustain the hostile work...

