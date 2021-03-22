Md. House OKs Whistleblower Tax Bill Akin To IRS Program

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Maryland residents who suspect tax fraud would be able to tip off the state tax agency and receive a monetary reward if the tax agency recovered money in an IRS-like program approved Monday by the state House of Delegates. A bill passed by the Maryland House of Delegates would allow a whistleblower who reports tax fraud to receive 15% to 30% of money recovered by the state. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) By a vote of 96-39, the House of Delegates, which is controlled by Democrats, passed H.B. 804, which would allow whistleblowers to report tax fraud to the Maryland comptroller. If the...

