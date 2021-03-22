Conn. Firefighter Axed Over Pot Use Has ADA Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A federal judge snuffed out a suit Monday by a former firefighter who said a Connecticut city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by sacking him for using medical marijuana, finding the city didn't know he used pot to help with a disability. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill threw out a suit from Thomas Eccleston, who served as a firefighter in Waterbury, Connecticut, for more than two decades until he was let go in 2018 after screening positive for marijuana. Eccleston claimed his termination ran afoul of the ADA because he was medically cleared to use pot to treat PTSD he developed from...

