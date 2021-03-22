New Mexico Legislature OKs Paid Sick Leave Requirement

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Private employers in New Mexico would be required to offer workers more than a week's worth of paid sick leave annually under a bill approved by the state Legislature. The New Mexico state Senate passed the Healthy Workplaces Act, H.B. 20, with a 25-16 vote along party lines Friday, the final morning of the legislative session. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has indicated she will sign the measure, which would take effect July 1, 2022. Both state legislative chambers are controlled by Democrats, and the measure passed without Republican support. It passed the state House of Representatives by 36-33 Feb. 28....

