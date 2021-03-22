White FDA Scientist's Race-Bias Suit Comes Up Short

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A federal judge shut down a longtime U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientist's race discrimination suit Monday, saying she hadn't rebutted the government's argument that she got passed over for promotion because another candidate was more qualified, not because she is white. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker ruled Lea McDaniel didn't have enough evidence of discrimination, hostility or retaliation to sustain her suit, which names former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The court found that the agency's decision to favor an Asian woman for a promotion instead of McDaniel was based on qualifications, not racial bias...

