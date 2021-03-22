FDA Cracks Down On CBD 'Pain Relief' Products

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to a pair of companies that sell pain relief products containing CBD on Monday, suggesting the regulator will take action against CBD products that raise claims about even generic health benefits. The letters, which went to Michigan-based BioLyte Laboratories LLC and California-based Honest Globe Inc., warned about marketing CBD products as unapproved new drugs, noncompliant manufacturing processes and more. BioLyte and Honest Globe are not the first companies to be warned about CBD products by the FDA, but they stand out because the agency's prior letters have largely gone to companies that...

