Law Firm Can't Make Insurer Pay For Sex Harassment Defense

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A law firm and an attorney accused of soliciting sex in exchange for his legal services can't tap their insurance policy to pay for litigation over the lawyer's alleged sexual harassment of prospective clients, a New Jersey federal judge ruled on Monday. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb said that Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. doesn't owe any coverage to the Law Offices of Conrad J. Benedetto, its namesake attorney and John Groff, who is accused of soliciting two survivors of the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando, Florida, for sex during a trip to recruit other mass shooting survivor clients. Brian Nunez...

