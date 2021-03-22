Ex-Yale Prof Says Tweet On Trump, Dershowitz Got Her Fired

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A former Yale Medical School professor was fired by the university for protected speech she made about President Donald Trump after Trump attorney and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz called for her to be investigated, the former professor alleged in a Connecticut federal court complaint Monday. Bandy Lee, who names only Yale in the suit, claims the university breached her contract and wrongfully terminated her from her position as a faculty member in the Law and Psychiatry Division of the Medical School for a tweet about "shared psychosis" made in response to speech patterns by both Trump and Dershowitz. In the...

