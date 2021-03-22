SEC Sues Trader Who Teased 'F—YOUDOJ' License Plate

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued investor and former government informant Guy Gentile on Monday, alleging the man who once flirted with changing his license plate to "F—YOUDOJ" had intentionally designed securities day trading platform SureTrader to illegally circumvent trading regulations. The SEC accuses Gentile of designing the broker-dealer to help day traders in the U.S. bypass the rules laid out by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that regulate pattern day trading. "SureTrader did not require customers to meet any of the requirements set forth in the U.S. Pattern Day Trader Rules," the complaint says. Some of the rules pattern...

