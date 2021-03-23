Texas Justices Wary Of Extending Atty Immunity To Deal Work

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court justices seemed hesitant Tuesday to expand attorney immunity to transactional work, a move Haynes and Boone LLP has argued for in an attempt to defeat claims it misled a company in a patent asset sale but one the company says would be "profoundly unwise." The justices voiced concerns during virtual oral arguments with creating a blanket immunity, and they asked attorneys for the law firm and NFTD LLC what a test to determine immunity for transaction-related work would look like, what specific acts would be protected and whether other states have expanded attorney immunity in this way....

