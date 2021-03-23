Cosmetics Co. Seeks Quick Win In CBD Lotion IP Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A cosmetics company asked a Florida federal judge on Monday to grant its exit out of a trade secrets suit, saying discovery had turned up no evidence that its recipe for cannabinoid-infused lotion was stolen. New York-based manufacturer Rejuvenol Laboratories Inc., one of a host of companies that Florida's Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC has accused of misappropriating a secret CBD formula, asked the court to grant summary judgment in its favor, claiming its own CBD lotion was not only created before Healthcare Resources', but was made with different ingredients and manufacturing processes. "As the ingredients and manufacturing process alleged by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS