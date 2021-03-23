Mo. Utility Wants $135M For Gas Shortages During Storm

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Spire Missouri Inc. has lodged a trio of federal lawsuits seeking at least $135 million from three natural gas marketers it says violated their contract when they failed to provide enough gas to be delivered to their customers during a cold spell, forcing Spire to make up the difference. In three complaints Monday, St. Louis-based utility company Spire accused Energy Capital Partners' Symmetry Energy Solutions, Exelon Co.'s Constellation NewEnergy Gas Division and Clearwater Enterprises LLC of violating their "agent aggregation" service agreements when they allegedly under-delivered natural gas needed by their customers during an anticipated period of high demand from Feb. 12...

