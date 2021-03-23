Court Affirms Coal Miner Blackjewel's Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia bankruptcy judge has approved an amended Chapter 11 liquidation plan for coal mining company Blackjewel LLC after allowing it to abandon mine cleanup obligations. On Monday U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin A. Kahn approved Blackjewel's liquidation plan, clearing the way to wind down the West Virginia-based company after 18 months in Chapter 11. West Virginia-based Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 in July 2019, saying it had been dealing with years of market pressure and increased costs before hitting a severe liquidity crisis sparked by a senior lender's refusal to extend a $28 million term. Blackjewel's initial plan contained provisions...

