BlackRock Hires Paul Weiss To Probe Discrimination Claims

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has hired Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP to conduct an investigation into alleged employee misconduct following a series of accusations of racial and sexual discrimination and harassment inside the workplace. BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink said in a companywide email Monday that the law firm was retained to review the allegations and "provide recommendations on how we might further enhance our processes and procedures," according to a copy shared with Law360. The announcement came after several former employees detailed a hostile work environment at BlackRock in online articles and a lawsuit over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS