Amazon Union Supporters March To Morgan Lewis' LA Office

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County Federation of Labor supporters marched to the building that houses Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP offices in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to stand in solidarity with Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, who are voting on whether to unionize against the retail giant. Union supporters have targeted the law firm for representing the Seattle-based online retailer in labor disputes across the country, as well as for the firm's purported legal help in fighting Amazon workers' unionization efforts. A video of the march that the Federation of Labor posted on Twitter on Monday shows building security blocking the...

