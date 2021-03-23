Hair Bias Bill Sponsors Call On VP Harris For Support

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A bill seeking to end race-based hair discrimination in the workplace will get a new shot at becoming federal law, after a group of Democrats in the House reintroduced the measure and asked Vice President Kamala Harris to draw on her own experience and back the legislation. Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Gwen Moore, D-Wis., brought the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, back to Congress on Monday after it passed the House in 2019 but did not make it to the Senate, according to a press release....

