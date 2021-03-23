UK Mulls Shake-Up Of Asset Securitization To Boost Market

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 4:44 PM GMT) -- The government is considering whether to overhaul its securitization regulation to make it more competitive in a wider push toward bolstering Britain's position as an international financial services hub. HM Treasury published a consultation paper on Tuesday asking for responses from the finance sector on a range of measures to boost the market. The authority wants to ensure that the country's tax regime "keeps pace with the evolving nature of the capital markets." The consultation is the first major change for the national securitization regime after Brexit, now that Britain is no longer bound to follow the EU's regulation on securitization. The...

