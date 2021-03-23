Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurance Biz Hartford Spurns Rival Chubb's $23B Buyout Bid

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Property and casualty insurer The Hartford, working with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, said Tuesday that it has turned down a nearly $23.24 billion takeover bid from competitor Chubb over concerns it wasn't in shareholders' best interest.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. said in a statement that its board "unanimously rejected" Chubb Ltd.'s unsolicited bid and refused to discuss the offer further. Hartford's board added that it remains committed to its strategic plan.

Chubb submitted a proposal on March 11 to buy Hartford in a cash-and-stock deal that valued the Connecticut-based enterprise at $65 per share, according to a March...

