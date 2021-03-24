Tax Policy Too Complex For Ballot, Ariz. Justices Told

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Arizona's citizen initiative process is not the proper venue for enacting tax policy as it is not conducive to nuanced decision making, state business owners told the Arizona Supreme Court in urging it to find a voter-approved high-income tax unconstitutional. Proposition 208, which imposed a 3.5% high-income tax surcharge to fund education, does not provide a complete policy solution and its supporters either did not account for or ignored the consequences of an "ad-hoc tax increase," according to a Monday amicus brief filed by Arizona Business Leaders. The group, supporting the challengers of the tax, said Proposition 208 would make the...

