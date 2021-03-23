Atty Repping Cuomo Departs Seward & Kissel

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The attorney who is representing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over alleged sexual harassment has departed New York firm Seward & Kissel LLP, a spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Rita Glavin, who had previously helped helm Seward & Kissel's government enforcement and internal investigations practice, left Friday, according to the spokesperson. Her departure date was just a day after Glavin PLLC filed incorporation papers with an address at 2585 Broadway #211, New York, New York, 10025, according to New York state business records. Representatives for Seward & Kissel did not provide comment on why Glavin left the 160-lawyer firm. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS