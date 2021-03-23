Goodwin, Winston & Strawn Guide $150M Injection In ID Biz

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Identity verification company Jumio, guided by Winston & Strawn LLP, said Tuesday it raised $150 million from Goodwin Procter LLP-steered Great Hill Partners in an investment Jumio called "the single largest funding round in the digital identity space." California-headquartered Jumio said the funds will go toward further automating its technology, expanding its know-your-customer capabilities and adding more anti-money laundering compliance capabilities. Jumio offers identity verification using documents and biometric analysis for customers in the telehealth, financial services, online gaming and social media industries, according to its website. "Jumio's innovations helped establish the identity verification market, and the need to establish someone's...

