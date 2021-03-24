NJ 'Reply All' Ethics Opinion Brings New Pitfalls For Attorneys

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- In many contexts, debate exists whether laws drafted for an analog society are adequate to address human conduct in a digital world. For example, does traditional application of antitrust law adequately address relevant markets when those markets are inadvertently expanded by the internet? Or, where knowledge is an element of a criminal offense or civil claim, is ostensible receipt of an email, text or social media post sufficient to conclude actual receipt or that a communication has actually been read given the reality of modern life and the growing usage of so-called deepfake illusion? More often than not, existing laws fairly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS