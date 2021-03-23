Pot Banking Bill Gets New Introduction In Senate

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers have reintroduced a bipartisan federal bill to broaden cannabis companies' access to banks in both chambers of Congress, positioning the legislation as a boon for public safety and small businesses in the cannabis space. Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., unveiled their U.S. Senate bill Tuesday, one week after its companion legislation, authored by Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., made a splash in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Secure and Fair Enforcement, or SAFE, Banking Act would shield from legal liability banks and other financial institutions that do business with state-legal cannabis entities, as well as ancillary companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS