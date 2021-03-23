Process Servers Win Collective Certification In OT Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A process server who sued for unpaid overtime was granted preliminary collective action certification Tuesday, after a New York federal judge found that he and his colleagues were subjected to the same pay practices. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy said the question before him was simply whether named plaintiff Hector Ruiz was at the mercy of the same pay practices as other process servers who worked for Nationwide Court Services Inc. Judge Levy said Ruiz had "met his minimal burden of showing that process servers were similarly situated with respect to their job requirements and pay provisions and were subject...

