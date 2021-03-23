Fenwick Enters 'Special' Spring-Fall Bonus Push

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Silicon Valley's own Fenwick & West LLP jumped on the midyear bonus bandwagon Tuesday, reportedly announcing that associates will get checks totaling from $4,500 to $64,000. In a match of spring-and-fall bonuses going to Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associates this year, Fenwick said the "special" two-part payouts will go to associates and counsel on track to bill 1,950 hours this year, according to a memo published by legal blog Above the Law. The bonuses, to be paid in March and September, come on top of "rest, relaxation, and recreation" payments announced on March 11 as well as year-end bonuses. The firm...

