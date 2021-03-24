Biz Group Sues After Shrimp Co. Escapes Duty Evasion Row

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing U.S. shrimp producers sued federal customs officials on Tuesday, challenging their decision to absolve a Vietnamese shrimp producer of tariff evasion as dismissive of the investigatory record. The Ad Hoc Shrimp Trade Enforcement Committee said in a complaint that a reviewing division within U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade improperly overturned lower-level investigators who had found that India-origin shrimp were being routed through Vietnam, evading U.S. tariffs. In October, CBP's Trade Remedy Law Enforcement Directorate issued its finding that MSeafood Corporation had imported frozen warmwater shrimp from India, which is subject to anti-dumping duties, through...

