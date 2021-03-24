St. Jude Medical Beats Patent Suit Over Catheter Method

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has tossed a lawsuit accusing St. Jude Medical of inducing its customers to infringe Niazi Licensing Corp.'s patented method for using a heart catheter, finding that the patent licensing company failed to present evidence supporting its claim. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright on Tuesday granted St. Jude Medical S.C. Inc.'s motion for summary judgment of noninfringement, while denying Niazi's cross-motion for summary judgment of infringement. Niazi, which owns a patent pertaining to a double catheter system that can be inserted into the coronary sinus of the heart and is targeted at patients with congestive heart failure,...

