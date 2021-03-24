FCA To Aid Whistleblowers With Dedicated Case Managers

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 11:54 AM GMT) -- The City watchdog launched a campaign on Wednesday to encourage employees in financial services to report wrongdoing, including a new program offering whistleblowers a personal handler. The FCA said it will protect the identity of individuals who lift the lid on wrongdoing at finance companies as the watchdog launched a campaign to encourage whistleblowers. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority said it will assign every individual who blows the whistle on potentially criminal behavior a dedicated case manager. Whistleblowers will be invited to meet the regulator and be handed updates on the investigation if they wish. "We want all whistleblowers to feel...

