Post Office Convictions An Affront To Justice, Ex-Workers Say

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 4:21 PM GMT) -- Dozens of former Post Office workers seeking to overturn their convictions for theft, fraud and false accounting branded the prosecution by their former employer an "affront to justice," an appeal court heard on Wednesday. Lawyers for the sub-postmasters, who claim they were wrongfully convicted because of an IT glitch, told the Court of Appeal that the Post Office was guilty of an abuse of process by failing to disclose information about problems with its accounting system. The Criminal Cases Review Commission, which investigates miscarriages of justice, referred the cases of 42 former sub-postmasters to the Court of Appeal last year on...

