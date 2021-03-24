Sixth Street Tried To 'Muck Up' $12.5B Deal, Chancery Told

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Dyal Capital Partners accused global investment business Sixth Street Partners Management of using a Delaware Chancery Court contract breach suit to "muck up" a $12.5 billion Dyal merger with Owl Street Capital and force a cash-out of Sixth Street's ties to Dyal. William Savitt of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz LLP, counsel for Dyal, told Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn during a preliminary injunction video conference argument Wednesday that Sixth Street, in addition to suing Dyal, was working to focus the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on the merger in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS