Litigation Funder Burford Posts Record Returns In 2020

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A 2020 year-end report from Burford Capital released Wednesday shows the litigation funding company posted record numbers on a measure of investment returns last year, even as litigation slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's realizations, a measure of return on investment, reached $608 million in 2020, according to the report, up 72% over 2019's results. The company ended 2020 with $336 million in cash, a 63% increase over the previous year, it said. "The real measure of our business is how much cash does it generate and how much can we use to help corporations and law firms with their...

