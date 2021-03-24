Crowdfunders' Merger Plan Runs Into UK Antitrust Concerns

Law360, London (March 24, 2021, 4:31 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it is likely to block a merger between the country's two largest equity crowdfunding platforms over competition concerns. The proposed tie-up between Crowdcube Ltd. and Seedrs Ltd. would mean the combined company had control of 90% of the market, the Competition and Markets Authority said. The two companies announced a merger in October last year, saying the deal would "further democratize investment" and create the world's largest private equity marketplace. Both companies use a similar platform for smaller businesses to raise capital from investors through the sale of securities. When the deal was announced, they...

