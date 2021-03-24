Former 8th Circ. Judge Kermit Bye Dies At 84

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Former Eighth Circuit Judge Kermit E. Bye, who served 15 years on the bench, died Saturday at the age of 84 in Fargo, North Dakota. The appellate court's circuit executive could not be immediately reached Wednesday for comment on the judge's death. An online memorial page set up by his family said the jurist was battling Alzheimer's disease, which "challenged many of the qualities that defined him." "However, he made the very best of a difficult situation, setting an extraordinary example for all of us," his family wrote. Judge Bye, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, was confirmed to the court...

