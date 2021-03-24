Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Adds New Atty Professional Rule On Tech Competence

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- California has adopted a new professional rule of conduct that requires Golden State lawyers to keep abreast of the benefits and risks associated with technology, following similar rules on the ethical duty of technology competence adopted by the American Bar Association and reportedly at least 38 other states.

The new rule took effect on Monday and it appears as a comment to Rule 1.1 of California's professional conduct rules, which are approved by the California Supreme Court and detail what constitutes competent legal services for attorney disciplinary purposes.

"The duties set forth in this rule include the duty to keep abreast...

