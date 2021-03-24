Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bourbon Co. Sues Namesake's Great-Great-Great-Grandson

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky spirits giant that currently sells J.W. Dant bourbon is suing a new whiskey distillery launched by the great-great-great-grandson of the brand's 19th-century founder, accusing him of violating trademark law by using his own last name.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court, Heaven Hill Distilleries Inc. accused a company called Log Still Distilling LLC of repeatedly using the Dant name in ways that suggest it's affiliated with the famous bourbon brand.

The rival firm is using the name because it was founded by John Wallace Dant and other distant heirs of brand namesake John Washington Dant, but Heaven...

