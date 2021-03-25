DOJ Nominee Gupta To Advance After Tied Senate Panel Vote

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden's pick for a top U.S. Department of Justice post, is on track for a narrow confirmation after a testy Senate committee meeting ended in a deadlock Thursday. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-11 on party lines to advance the the civil rights attorney's nomination as associate attorney general, the number three spot at the Justice Department. Senate rules allow party leaders to call tied committee votes to the full floor, where Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties. Lisa Monaco, Biden's pick for deputy attorney general, sailed through by unanimous voice vote at the meeting....

