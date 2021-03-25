Dems Decry Lack Of Race, Gender Diversity In Federal Courts

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats blasted the lack of diversity on the federal bench Thursday, seeking more Asian and Native American judges and lashing out at former President Donald Trump for what they view as a reversal of progress in picking minorities and women. Diversity advocates hope to seize the momentum growing on Capitol Hill to push through an expansion of the swamped federal judiciary to get more nominees who are African American, Hispanic, female, LGBT, Asian American, Native American, or those with law degrees from outside of the Ivy League. A key House Judiciary panel tackled the complex, often emotional issue in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS