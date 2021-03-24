Ohio Judge Can't Sink Ex-Worker's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court ruled Wednesday that sex bias claims against a Columbus city judge should go before a jury, finding the evidence in a former courthouse employee's suit shows the judge's alleged mistreatment of women was longstanding and pervasive. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. said that the former docket coordinator behind the lawsuit, Andrea Boxill, had made a solid enough showing that Franklin County Municipal Court Judge James P. O'Grady discriminated against female employees, attorneys and case participants by calling them "whores," discussing their sex lives and making derisive comments about their appearance. "An objective observer could find...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS