Chesapeake Unit Reaches $1.9M Deal On Wetlands Pollution

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Chesapeake Energy Corp. subsidiary agreed to pay a $1.9 million civil penalty over Clean Water Act-related issues at 76 oil and gas sites in Pennsylvania and will work to fix the environmental harm, according to a proposed consent decree filed Wednesday. Chesapeake Appalachia LLC will address its impacts to nearly 26 acres of wetlands and more than 2,300 linear feet of streams. The consent decree compels the company to do restoration work and to seek permits "after-the-fact" when fill must be left where it is, according to court documents. "This settlement resolves many violations over several years and leads to...

