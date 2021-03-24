State Legislator Rob Bonta Tapped As New Calif. AG

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Democratic Assembly Member Rob Bonta on Wednesday to become the Golden State's next attorney general, selecting a Bay Area lawmaker with a history of advocating for criminal justice reform and tougher environmental regulations. If confirmed by the California Legislature, Bonta would be the first Filipino American in the position, which was held by Xavier Becerra until he was sworn in as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week. Bonta — who represents Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro — was elected to the state Assembly in 2012. Since then, he has led...

