Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Consumer Protection Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Consumer Protection Editorial Advisory Board are: Kyle R. Dull, BakerHostetler Kyle draws on extensive experience investigating and prosecuting privacy and advertising law violations to advise clients on their own privacy, cybersecurity and advertising risks. As a former prosecutor, he has a solid understanding of consumer protection laws, enabling him to educate clients on compliant digital asset management and privacy strategies. Avery Halfon,...

