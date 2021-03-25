Justices Face Faster Online Disclosure Rules Under GOP Bill

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices would have to make their financial disclosures public faster and post them online rather than mailing them out on thumb drives if Congress approves a new proposal from a key Republican senator. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on court administration, introduced the Supreme Court Transparency Act on Wednesday, drawing praise from ethics experts, one of whom called it a "relatively modest" plan that could draw broad bipartisan support. While the judiciary currently shares financial disclosures by mailing thumb drives to those who submit requests, the bill would require the justices...

