Lloyd's Brokers Want Flexible Work Hours After COVID

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 2:50 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London brokers called on Thursday for an end to full-time office hours when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but said the market's trading floors should still remain open to allow "serendipitous" meetings to take place. The London & International Insurance Brokers Association made the recommendations as Lloyd's gears up for a return to face-to-face trading on May 17. The specialist insurance market temporarily closed its four-story "underwriting room" on Lime Street in London in March for the first time in its 335-year history. Trading shifted from face-to-face interaction to taking place entirely online because of the pandemic. Lloyd's management announced in February...

