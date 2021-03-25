Fraud Bureau Fears For UK Insurance Scam Awareness

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 1:34 PM GMT) -- Insurance fraud investigators have expressed fears over the public's lack of awareness of common scams such as ghost broking, which harm consumers and insurers. The Insurance Fraud Bureau said on Wednesday that a survey it commissioned shows that 58% of people fear their personal data will be stolen by fraudsters. But only 15% of people have heard of "ghost brokers" — criminals who sell bogus insurance policies online, which have often being taken out using someone else's details. And just 18% of the 2,120 adults surveyed by YouGov were aware of so-called claims farming, in which crooks or unscrupulous businesses get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS