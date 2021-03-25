Gov't Tells Finance Watchdogs To Grade For Climate Change

Law360, London (March 25, 2021, 12:31 PM GMT) -- The government has told Britain's finance watchdogs to consider in their supervision of banks and insurers whether they are contributing to climate change, a move toward helping the economy move toward net-zero carbon emissions. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak called on the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority on Wednesday to ensure they include climate change in the remit of their work. He said he wants the regulators to make decisions that are compatible with the government's environmentally friendly economic policy. "The government wishes to deliver a financial system which supports and enables a net-zero economy by mobilizing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS