Remote Online Notarization Co. Nabs $130M Investment

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Notarize, an online notary platform, is capitalizing on the growth of its remote technology during the past year with $130 million in Series D funding, the company announced Thursday. The investment brings Boston-based Notarize's total funding to $213 million, including a $35 million Series C round last March. CEO Pat Kinsel told Law360 Pulse that the funding will be used for new products, global expansion and deeper penetration into new categories. There are plans to expand hiring and double the organization's head count in the next 12 months. "We'll be expanding product capabilities for enterprise-level customers, onboard additional states to allow...

