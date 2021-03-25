Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Even with a decline in complaint numbers amid pandemic-related closures, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct last year disciplined a total of 24 judges, the most of any year since 2009, according to its annual report released Thursday. The disciplined jurists include judges of town and village courts and higher courts. Of the 24 public disciplines, two were removed from office for misconduct, 13 were publicly censured or admonished, and nine resigned and agreed never to return to judicial office. NY Judicial Discipline Reached Decade High In 2020 Of those disciplined, nine were nonlawyer judges and 15 were lawyers....

